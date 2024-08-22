iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.03

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 2913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

