iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.50

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 1254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

