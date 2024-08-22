iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.17 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

