iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.53

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 2867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

