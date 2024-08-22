iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,752. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

