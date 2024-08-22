iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.82. 56,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

