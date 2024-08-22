iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,118,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

