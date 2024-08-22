iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.91.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.