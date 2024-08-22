iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

IFRA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,307 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

