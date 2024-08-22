iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $57.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

