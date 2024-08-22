iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 378,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

