iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.47. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 39,912 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

