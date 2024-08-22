Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.20 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,340,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iteris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

