Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

LON:ITH opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,605.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.76. Ithaca Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 111.85 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.44).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

