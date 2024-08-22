Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
LON:ITH opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,605.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.76. Ithaca Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 111.85 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.44).
About Ithaca Energy
