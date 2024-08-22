Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.06. 47,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 52,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
