Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.06. 47,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 52,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.