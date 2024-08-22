J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.50 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

