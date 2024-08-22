J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $759.49

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.49 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 766.50 ($9.96). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 764 ($9.93), with a volume of 139,824 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £916.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 745.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 759.49.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($69,217.78). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.60), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,068,853.95). Insiders purchased 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,060 over the last 90 days. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

