Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

