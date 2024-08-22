Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

