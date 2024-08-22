Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.