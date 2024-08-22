Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) SVP William B. Allen, Jr. Sells 1,451 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of J stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.