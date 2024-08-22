Jacqueline Sue Moore Sells 37,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
TSE SU opened at C$54.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
