Jacqueline Sue Moore Sells 37,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE SU opened at C$54.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.