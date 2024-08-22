James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

