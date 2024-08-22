James L. Rossi Sells 1,000 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

City Stock Up 0.8 %

CHCO stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

