Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.50 to C$36.25.
- 8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00.
- 7/18/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of JWEL opened at C$31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$33.14.
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.
Insider Transactions at Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.