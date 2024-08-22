Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00.

8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.50 to C$36.25.

8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

8/9/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

7/18/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL opened at C$31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$33.14.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Insider Transactions at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

