JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 155,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

JATT Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

