JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.97).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

LON JD opened at GBX 128.15 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,281.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($57,692.31). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.