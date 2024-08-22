Jeff Eidel Sells 26,760 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $38,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

