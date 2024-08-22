Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.32. 1,518,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,398. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.