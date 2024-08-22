Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 608,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

