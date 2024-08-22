Jefferies Financial Group Increases Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 1,090

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.75).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Howden Joinery Group

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 913.50 ($11.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.16. The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 612 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.50 ($12.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.