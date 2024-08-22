Jefferies Financial Group Increases Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 1,090

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.75).
Get Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.9 %
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.