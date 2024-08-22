Jefferies Financial Group Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,890. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

