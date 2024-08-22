Jeffrey J. Cote Buys 50,600 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $171,534.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,600 shares in the company, valued at $510,534. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of TSE opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

