Jeffrey S. Douglass Sells 500 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
