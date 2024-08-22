Jeffrey S. Douglass Sells 500 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

