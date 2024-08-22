JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

