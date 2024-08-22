Jessica L. Mayer Sells 16,573 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CAH stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 187.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

