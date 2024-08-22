JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $19.36. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 49,293 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.3 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.