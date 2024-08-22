John A. Bartholdson Purchases 25,500 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bioventus Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 402,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bioventus by 38.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 289.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,736 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bioventus

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.