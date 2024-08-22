John A. Bartholdson Purchases 25,500 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bioventus Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of BVS stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.12.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
