John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $102.04

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.04, but opened at $99.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 3,331 shares traded.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

