John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.60

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.85). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.85), with a volume of 4,631 shares.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
