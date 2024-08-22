John P. Mullen Sells 1,350 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.15 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

