John P. Mullen Sells 1,350 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.15 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
