Jon Springer Sells 35,173 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UVE opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

