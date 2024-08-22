Jonathan Hyman Sells 6,895 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $285,246.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
