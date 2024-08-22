Jonathan Price Purchases 550,000 Shares of Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Price bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
