Joseph P. Dowd Sells 5,516 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koppers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.