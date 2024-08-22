Joseph(Joe) Basile Purchases 6,406 Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph(Joe) Basile bought 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.73 ($10.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,766.38 ($68,085.39).
Joseph(Joe) Basile also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Joseph(Joe) Basile acquired 5,000 shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.49 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,450.00 ($65,844.59).
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Neuren Pharmaceuticals
