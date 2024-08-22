Joshua Horowitz Sells 7,272 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $435,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00.

Limbach Stock Performance

Limbach stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $695.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

