Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s previous close.

DERM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Journey Medical Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

