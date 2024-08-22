JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $353.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $353.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Corpay stock opened at $294.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.01. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

