JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s current price.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,260 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Riskified by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $7,949,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.