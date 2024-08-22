JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $28.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

